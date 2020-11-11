Gantz: Palestinian Leadership Hasn’t Understood That It’s Time to Put Away the Excuses

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 5:15 am |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks in the Knesset on Tuesday. (Knesset Spokesperson)

Speaking during Tuesday’s Knesset session to ratify the joint communique signed by Israel and Bahrain on the “establishment of diplomatic, peaceful and friendly relations,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) said, “While in the past our path to the Arab world was blocked by the Palestinians, today the path to regional peace passes through Israel.

“Instead of [being on] a collision course with the Arab world and many other countries, we are on a course for partnership with moderate forces against those who wish us harm, headed by Iran. Instead of unilateral annexation, which would have weakened us in the face of our most extremist enemies, we are marking today an alliance that bolsters our security,” said Gantz.

“I have no doubt that President-elect Biden, a great friend to Israel who for decades has been working for Israel’s benefit, will continue to advance these processes, in the region and beyond it. I call on other countries in the alliance of the moderates, first and foremost Saudi Arabia, to promote relations with Israel,” he said in his speech.

“The Abraham Accords can expand to additional countries in the region, but it is just as important that they trickle to our close neighbors – the Palestinians. Unfortunately, the Palestinian leadership has not understood that it is time to put away the excuses, return to the negotiating table and work together to find a solution,” Gantz said.

“I call on Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian leadership – if not for yourselves, do it for your children. They, the future generation, deserve a future of peace and wellbeing.”