Moscow Adds Virus Restrictions for Two Months

MOSCOW (AP) -

Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:55 am |

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council meeting via video conference in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Tuesday. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Moscow authorities announced two-month restrictions in the Russian capital as coronavirus infections soar across the country.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has ordered cafes and restaurants to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., and college and university students to move to online classes. The restrictions start Friday and run through Jan. 15.

Russia has been swept by a resurgence of coronavirus cases since September, with daily infections spiking to more than 20,000 this week.

On Tuesday, Russian authorities reported 20,977 new cases, with 5,902 in Moscow, bringing the country’s total to over 1.8 million. The government’s coronavirus task force has registered more than 31,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.