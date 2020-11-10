IDF Downs Hezbollah Drone From Lebanon

TEL AVIV (Reuters) -

The IDF said on Tuesday that it had downed a drone belonging to the Hezbollah terror group after it crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

There was no imminent danger to nearby Israeli communities or Israeli troops, the IDF said in a statement.

The incident comes against the background of the warning for a Hezbollah revenge attack from the end of July and continues today. In recent weeks, the IDF has changed the scope of its reinforcements, but vigilance and preparedness for Hezbollah’s attack continue both in the air and on the ground.