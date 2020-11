BROOKLYN -

Monday, November 9, 2020 at 4:27 pm |

Yeshiva Torah Vodaas has requested that Tehillim be said for the Rosh Yeshiva Harav Yosef Savitsky, shlita, who is suffering a health related issue. Be daven for a refuah shleimah for Yosef ben Basya b’soch shear cholei Yisrael.