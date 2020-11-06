Rouhani: U.S. Will Continue to Surrender to Iran – No Matter Who Is President

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 5:08 am |

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that the result of the U.S. election was not important and that his people would ultimately triumph over America.

”The White House brutally imposed sanctions and economic war even during the spread of coronavirus. They did not adhere to any human principles and principles of human rights and international laws and regulations. But I am confident that the Iranian people will ultimately win,” Rouhani said in a Cabinet meeting.

“Regardless of who will be the next U.S. president … the U.S. government will surrender to the Iranian nation,” he added.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden has promised to rejoin Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers if Iran returns to compliance with it. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy. In retaliation, Iran has gradually reduced compliance with the deal’s terms.

Trump has said he wants to strike a new deal with Tehran that would address Iran’s missile program and support for regional proxies in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

Iran has ruled out any negotiations unless Washington first returns to the accord.