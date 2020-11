NEW YORK -

Governor Andrew Cuomo at a press conference last month. (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Gov. Cuomo)

The Brooklyn COVID-19 hotspot “red zone” area is dropping by 50%, Far Rockaway is no longer a cluster zone, and the Central Queens yellow zone remains the same, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

Will be updated with full details when available