Governor Murphy Signs Ban of Single-Use Bags in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. -

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:37 pm |

Governor Phil Murphy signed the law prohibiting the use of single-use plastic and paper bags in all stores statewide, which seeks to reduce pollution these products cause to the environment.

“Plastic bags are one of the most problematic forms of garbage, leading to millions of discarded bags that stream annually into our landfills, rivers, and oceans,” said Governor Murphy. “With today’s historic bill signing, we are addressing the problem of plastic pollution head-on with solutions that will help mitigate climate change and strengthen our environment for future generations.”

Starting May, 2022, both plastic and paper single-use bags, as well as disposable food containers and cups made out of polystyrene foam, will be banned, with the focus throughout the state on using reusable bags.

Exemptions for an additional two years after May include disposable, long-handled polystyrene foam soda spoons for thick drinks; portion cups of two ounces or less, if used for hot foods or foods requiring lids; meat and fish trays for raw or butchered meat; food pre-packaged by the manufacturer; and other polystyrene foam product determined necessary by Department of Environmental Protection.