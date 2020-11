YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 2, 2020 at 3:55 pm |

An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet in the Negev desert, December 29, 2016. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Israeli fighter jets were scrambled after a small drone was detected apparently crossing the border from Gaza on Monday.

The craft was sighted crashing in the Eshkol region. IDF sources have not said how the drone was brought down.

“During additional searches of the ground in the area, a drone was located a short time ago. It is being checked if this is the drone that is suspected of having crossed into Israeli territory,” the military said.