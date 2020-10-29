New York City Police Appoints New Chief of Patrols, School Security

NEW YORK -

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Members of the New York Police Department on Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced on Thursday the promotion of six police officers to leadership positions in the Police Department.

“I am privileged to elevate each of these distinguished and longtime NYPD leaders,” said Shea. “Each of these commanders has shown exceptional vision in helping to steer the Department through the advancements of the last several years and each uniquely reflects the values and concerns of the citizens we serve.”

Chief Juanita Holmes, one of the highest-ranking female officer in the police force, will be appointed Chief of Patrol. A veteran of the force for more than thirty years, Chief Holmes previously served as the Chief of Collaborative Policing. She has sixteen immediate relatives also serving in the police.

Chief Edward Delatorre will be promoted to Chief of Labor Relations, working on modifying police tactics and how best to respond the tightly stretched budget and need for more officers. Prior to becoming Chief of Labor Relations, Chief Delatorre served as Chief of Transit. He is a forty-year veteran of the NYPD.

Assistant Chief Kim Y. Royster and Assistant Chief Kathleen O’Reilly will take over for Delatorre as Chief of Transit and Chief of Transportation, respectively.

Deputy Chief Philip Rivera, will take over as head of Borough Commander of Manhattan, and Inspector Olufunmilola Obe has been appointed & Commander of the School Safety Division.