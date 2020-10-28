Israel

Rabbanim Visit Kever Rachel on Yahrtzeit of Rachel Imeinu

Harav Shlomo Moshe Amar, Rishon Letzion and rav of Yerushalayim, davening at Kever Rachel on her yahrtzeit.

 

Chief Rabbi Harav Yitzchak Yosef, shlita, and Harav Shmuel Rabinowitz, shlita, Rav of the Kosel, at Kever Rachel on her yahrtzeit.
Harav Yitzchok Dovid Grossman, shlita.

 