Letter of Leading Gedolim Praising President Trump Released Ahead of Election

Sunday, October 25, 2020

President Donald Trump. (Reuters/Tom Brenner)

A letter of gratitude to President Donald Trump was released on Sunday, signed by leading Rabbanim and Rebbes from New York.

The letter was signed by, shlita, (in alphabetical order): Harav Yaakov Grunwald, the Pupa Rebbe; Harav Yisroel Hager, the Vizhnitzer Rebbe of Monsey; Harav Ben Zion Halberstam, the Bobover Rebbe; Harav Shmuel Kaminetzky, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Philadelphia; Harav Malkiel Kotler, Rosh Yeshivah, Beth Medrash Govoha of Lakewood; Harav Avraham Osboda, Beth Din of Crown Heights; Harav Moshe L. Rabinovich, the Munkacs Rebbe; Harav Aaron Teitelbaum, the Satmar Rebbe; Harav Zalman Leib Teitelbaum, the Satmar Rebbe; Harav Dovid Twersky, the Skver Rebbe; Harav Yitzchok Twersky, the Rachmistrivka Rebbe; Harav Eli Dov Wachtfogel, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshiva of South Fallsburg, and Harav Moshe Wolfson, of Mesivta Torah Vodaas, Rabbinical Seminary Emunas Yisroel.

“We write to express our deepest gratitude to you, Mr. President, especially in light of your recent declaration that houses of worship should be considered ‘essential,’” the Rabbanim opened their historic letters.

“You have given a powerful voice to what all good people know beyond any doubt: that now, more than ever, we must turn to Alm-ghty G-d, fortifying our faith and staying true to our values in the face of these current tribulations.

“During any time of crisis people of all backgrounds beliefs and denominations look for leadership, to help them steer a course through the turbulence and uncertainty. Yet, not every era is blessed with the same caliber of leadership, as becomes evident in the extent to which a nation retains its integrity through times of upheaval.

“It is precisely with this in mind that we feel so grateful that you, Mr. President, are indeed expressing that leadership we need so urgently, standing up for the first amendment rights which is critical to help us weather to storm of the current pandemic.

“You have exemplified that leadership with your commitment to the essential importance of religious entities,” they wrote.

The Rabbanim close their letter with a prayer for the continued success of President Trump.

The unprecedented joint letter of appreciation and blessing was spearheaded by Rabbi Moshe Margareten of the Tzedek Association.