Health Clinics, City Pop-Ups Offer Coronavirus Testing for the Community

As coronavirus cases rise in New York and New Jersey, government officials and community leaders are urging people to take precautions by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and, if someone is feeling unwell or was in contact with someone who was, he or she should get tested for COVID.

Hamodia has compiled a list of community health clinics and city-run sites that offer coronavirus and coronavirus antibody testing.

For those who would prefer a familiar environment, several major community health clinics are providing coronavirus and antibodies tests.

Asisa Urgent Care Centers, in Borough Park and Williamsburg, has coronavirus and antibody tests available, no appointment necessary.

Chai Urgent Care, which has locations in Borough Park, Jackson, Lakewood, Mill Basin, Staten Island, South Fallsburg and Williamsburg, has coronavirus and antibody tests available at all of their locations. The tests are covered by insurance, and if someone does not have insurance, they can be tested if they present their Social Security card. No appointment is necessary for testing.

Premium Health, which has a location in Midwood and two locations in Borough Park, is offering antibody tests to patients already in their system.

Perfect Health Medical Center is offering an antibody test for those with insurance, no appointment necessary.

Rambam Family Health Center has coronavirus tests that will be free with insurance with an appointment. However, no appointment is necessary on Fridays, and the center is open walk ins.

The offices of Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein and City Councilman Kalman Yeger provided information about the city’s current testing locations.

Assemblyman Eichenstein sent a list of testing sites in Brooklyn for the week of October 19-23.

Free coronavirus tests can be found at

Sarsfield Playground (site name), Bergen Beach/Flatlands/Marine Park/Mill Basin: Avenue M & E 38th St., Brooklyn 11234 Colonel David Marcus Playground (site name), Sheepshead Bay/Homecrest: 1662 E 5th St., Brooklyn 11230 DiGilio Playground (site name), Borough Park/Kensington: McDonald Ave & Avenue F, Brooklyn 11218 Kings Bay Houses (site name), Brighton Beach/Manhattan Beach/Sheepshead Bay: 2520 Batchelder, Brooklyn 11235 (entrance on Ave Y) Mellet Playground (site name), Sheepshead Bay/Homecrest: Corner of 14th Street and Avenue V, Brooklyn 11229 Kolbert Playground (site name), Midwood: E 17th St Brooklyn 11230 Midwood Pre-K: 1223 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn 11230 Gravesend/Homecrest: Kings Hwy and E 15th Street (Near Kings Highway Subway Station) Brooklyn 11229 Gerritsen Beach/Sheepshead Bay Brooklyn: Avenye U and W 13th St (Near Spumoni Gardens) Brooklyn 11223 Williamsburg 1: 5th and Hooper, Brooklyn 11211 Flatbush: Flatbush Avenue near intersection of Troy Avenue, Brooklyn 11234 Albermarle Playground: Albermarle Playground, Brooklyn Dahill Rd & Albermarle Rd Brooklyn 11218

Councilman Yeger pointed towards the city’s official Department of Health website, which can provide up-to-date information about where and when coronavirus and antibody tests are available, and free for all New York City residents.

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-rapid-testing.page