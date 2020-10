BORO PARK -

Friday, October 16, 2020 at 8:16 am |

The Bobover Chevra Kedisha announced the passing of Harav Ayreh Leibish Yitzchak Rubin, zt”l, Av Beis Din of Glaguv. He was approximately 70 years old.

The levayah will beheld at 1o:00 a.m. from his beis medrash at 1814 55th Street.

Yehi zichro baruch.