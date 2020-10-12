Rabbi Eliyahu Chassid Quits Knesset, to Be Replaced by Rabbi Eliyahu Baruchi

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 12, 2020 at 7:02 am |

MK Rabbi Eliyahu Chassid submits his resignation to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, Monday.

MK Rabbi Eliyahu Chassid (United Torah Judaism) submitted his resignation from the Knesset on Monday to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin.

“Yesterday, I asked the permission of Gedolei Yisrael to resign from the Knesset, for the peace and to protect and strengthen the achdus between the Agudas Yisrael and Degel HaTorah parties which together make up the UTJ list,” Rabbi Chassid wrote in his letter of resignation.

Rabbi Chassid, number 9 on the UTJ list, noted that his resignation would allow Rabbi Baruchi, number 10 on the list, to return to Knesset, after he was dropped out of the Knesset when former Housing Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman quit his ministerial position and returned to the Knesset.