Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky Diagnosed With Coronavirus; In Good Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, October 2, 2020 at 4:23 am |

Harav Chaim Kanievksy seen learning at home on Friday morning.

Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, tested positive with the coronavirus on Friday morning.

Following a change in his temperature, the Rav was tested and found to be positive. The Rav’s family have said that he is now feeling well and is continuing his learning as usual, under close medical supervision.

All are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Shmaryahu Yosef Chaim ben Pesha Miriam.

Rav Chaim suggested that all learn Maseches Brachos, and recite ten pirkei Tehillim for his refuah.