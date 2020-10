NEW YORK -

Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:22 am |

The crowds at a previous simchas beis hasho’eivah in the streets of Boro Park. (BoroPark24.com)

The annual simchas beis hasho’eivah on 13th Avenue will not take place this year due to the coronavirus health emergency, BoroPark24 reported.

Organizers of the annual Sukkos parade in Crown Heights have announced that they will be canceling the event. Instead, a concert truck will go through the streets of the neighborhoods.

As coronavirus cases rise, everyone is urged to remember to wear a mask at all times and maintain social distance.