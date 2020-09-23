Mayor de Blasio Announces Measures for Combatting COVID-19 Uptick

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:18 pm |

Mayor Bill de Blasio visits the Jewish Community Council of Greater Coney Island on September 15th, 2020. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

At his daily press conference on Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned several Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods have seen an uptick in coronavirus cases, and announced measures to halt the virus’s spread.

The spike has occurred in Kew Gardens, Edgemere-Far Rockaway, Williamsburg, Midwood, Borough Park and Mapleton, which the mayor described as the Ocean Parkway Cluster. These cases make up 20% of all COVID cases in the city. Many of these neighborhoods have large Jewish populations.

Mayor de Blasio urged residents to be vigilant, wear masks, social distance, and avoid large indoor gatherings. The city will hand out thousands of masks and bottles of sanitizer, speak with community leaders, and sending out robocalls and sound trucks in English and Yiddish.