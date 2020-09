WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:10 am |

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona, Monday. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Fox News he is not pressuring the U.S. government for a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus for political reasons.

“I’m not doing it for political reasons. I want the vaccine fast,” said Trump, whose chances at reelection in November hinge on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.