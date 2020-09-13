BD’E – Mrs. Devora Leah Hecht, A”h

NEW YORK -

Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 4:56 pm |

Hamodia is saddened to report the passing of Mrs. Devora Leah Hecht, a”h, who was niftar on Shabbos, 23 Elul, September at the age of 59. Mrs. Hecht was the wife of Rabbi Pinchus Hecht, the Executive Director of the Mirrer Yeshiva in Flatbush.

She was the daughter of Rabbi Yeshaya Siff, the well-known Rav of the Young Israel of the East Side.

The levayah was held on Sunday Morning in the TAG Elementary School in Far Rockaway, NY. The kevurah was at Beth Moses – Wellwood Cemetery.

She is survived by ybl”c her [arents, Rabbi Yeshaya and Rita (Rochel) Siff; her husband Rabbi Pinchus Hecht; her brothers Rabbi Yisrael Moshe, Rabbi Ezriel, Rabbi Reuven, and Mrs. Peninah Mezei; and her daughters Chayale, Tzpori, Rivky, Tova, Avigayil, Batsheva, Miriam and her son, Yossie.

Tehi zichrah baruch.