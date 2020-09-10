Verrazzano Bridge’s Upper Level Have Off-Peak Lane Closures

BROOKLYN -

View of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge from Brooklyn. (Mike LaMonaca)

Motorists using the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will begin to see construction-related lane closures on the upper level during off-peak hours lasting until next summer, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Thursday.

All current lanes of traffic on the upper level in the peak direction will be maintained, including the bridge’s HOV lane, during weekday morning and afternoon rush hours, using a movable barrier. There will be four lanes on the upper level Brooklyn-bound from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and four Staten Island-bound lanes on the upper level from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. But upper-level lane closures will occur during off-peak and overnight periods.

The lower level will not be affected.

The transition will begin Friday, and a new traffic pattern will be in place for the Monday morning rush hour, and last until early summer of 2022.

The reconstruction project entails replacement of the original upper level anchorage roadway deck and structural steel.

The Verrazzano is the longest suspension bridge in the U.S. A daily average of 220,000 vehicles crossed the bridge in 2019.