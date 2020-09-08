NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer to Announce Mayoral Run

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:02 am |

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer in 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Scott Stringer, the New York City comptroller, is set to announce on Tuesday that he intends to run for New York City mayor in the 2021 race. He is expected to be a leading contender for the position.

He has been serving as the city’s chief financial officer since 2013, and was responsible for oversight of the city’s investment portfolio and city department’s financial statements, and providing support for small businesses and overlooking the budget.

Previously, he served as Manhattan Borough president from 2006 to 2013, and prior to that he represented the West Side in the New York State Assembly from 1992 to 2005. He is a Democrat.

Other potential candidates for mayor include Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn García, New York City Council speaker Corey Johnson, and former Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Loree K. Sutton.