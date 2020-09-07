Pence Says There’s No Excuse for Violence

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Monday, September 7, 2020 at 3:17 pm |

Vice President Mike Pence appears at a campaign event Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Dairyland Power Cooperative Frank Linder Service Center in La Crosse, Wis. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Vice President Mike Pence says the Trump administration stands with law enforcement, and there is no excuse for the violent unrest that has been seen in many American cities.

During a Monday speech in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Pence talked about jobs, the economy and efforts to manufacture a safe vaccine for the coronavirus. He also spoke about protests that have been happening in Kenosha, after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed.

Pence did not mention Blake by name. He said police use of excessive force would be investigated, but there is no excuse for “rioting.” He said violence against citizens and property must stop now, and that a Trump administration would never defund police departments.

Pence also spoke about the race to create an effective vaccine for the coronavirus. He said that while Biden has said there is no miracle, America is “in the miracle business” and he said there would be a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 before the end of the year.