Shin Bet: Murder of Rabbi Ohayon Was a Terrorist Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:25 am |

Israeli security forces at the scene where Rabbi Shai Ohayon was stabbed in Petach Tikva on Wednesday. (Flash90)

The Shin Bet said Monday that the murderer of Rabbi Shai Ohayon, Hy”d, who was killed last Wednesday in Petach Tikva, was Khalil Abd al-Khalq Muhammad Doikat, 46, a resident of the village of Rujib near Shechem.

The Shin Bet said that the murderer had an Israeli work permit, according to which he was allowed to work in Israel and then return to PA-controlled territories at the end of the workday.

A joint investigation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police revealed that the terrorist was armed with a knife and carried out the attack out of nationalistic motives. During his interrogation, the terrorist replicated the murder.

Rabbi Ohayon, 39, is survived by his wife and four children. He was returning home to Petach Tikva after learning in kollel in Kfar Saba.