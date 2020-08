YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 9:25 am |

A health-care worker holding COVID-19 test samples at a mobile testing station in Ramle. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

There were 898 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Shabbos, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

20,151 tests were conducted, with the positivity rate at 4.4%. There are generally less tests conducted on Shabbos.

441 patients are listed in serious condition, with 121 connected to ventilators.

The death toll rose to 909 since the beginning of the outbreak in Israel.