Woman Attacked In Williamsburg, Police Ask for Tips

NEW YORK -

Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 1:46 pm |

A woman is now in a medically induced coma after being brutally attacked by a stranger in Williamsburg, right in front of one of United Talmudic Academy’s buildings. Though little information has been released, what has been indicates she did not work in the yeshiva and is not thought to be a member of the neighborhood’s Chassidic community.

The New York Daily News reported that the woman, whose name has not been released, was walking at the corner Division Avenue and Rodney Street at 6 A.M. when a man assaulted her.

He hit her repeatedly before running off. She was rushed to the hospital and was put into a medically induced coma to heal.

Police have released photos of the attacker, a bearded man in a yellow sweatshirt. They are asking for anyone who may have information on the case to help the police track him down.