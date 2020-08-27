Maale Shai Outpost Evacuated, Demolished

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:04 pm |

Family and friends attend the funeral of Rabbi Shai Ohayon. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

An outpost assembled to honor the memory of Rabbi Shai Ohayon, Hy”d, who was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist on Wednesday, was evacuated by Border Police on Thursday afternoon, according to The Times of Israel.

The outpost, named Maale Shai, was set up without government permits. Seven temporary structures at the site were torn down after the evacuation was completed.

The police forcibly evacuated those who refused to leave on their own and barricaded themselves at the site. Officials said one person was arrested after returning to the site several times and attacking officers. An officer was lightly injured in a clash with several rioters.

Three families and a small group of teenagers established the outpost overnight on an isolated hilltop between the Palestinian villages of Sinjil and Abwein, north of Ramallah.

U.N. Mideast envoy Nickolai Mladenov expressed condolences to the Ohayon family: “My deepest condolences to the family of Rabbi Shai Ohayon, who was killed yesterday in a stabbing attack near Petach Tikva in Israel,” he tweeted.

“Violence can never be the answer and should be condemned by all.”

The sister of Rabbi Ohayon blamed a lackluster response to terrorism for her brother’s death.

“These things happen because there is no [sufficient] punishment,” Hagit Yudkovich told reporters. “Our country, instead of concerning itself with the security of its citizens, is concerned with other matters.”

She said that her brother Shai “was the purest thing, who met through no fault of his own the most evil thing.”

Also on Thursday, the High Court issued an order for the dismantling and evacuation of the community of Mitzpe Kramim in the Shomron, within three years.

The community is located near Kochav HaShahar and was established in 1999. In 2011, a village in the area claimed ownership of the land that comprises Mitzpe Kramim with a demand that the families there be removed, Arutz Sheva reported.