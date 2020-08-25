New Wave of COVID-19 Cases Hits Brooklyn Communities

NEW YORK -

While the Boro Park Jewish community was hit hard early on by the coronavirus, and it seemed that the disease then seemed to have nearly disappeared, in recent days it turns out that there are dozens of cases of patients who became infected with the virus again. Hundreds of people were niftar in March and April. Currently, there are a few patients in the hospital and even some in the ICU.

On Monday, by researchers in Hong Kong reported of a man there who had been re-infected with the coronavirus four and a half months after being declared recovered.

But a true re-infection requires genetic testing of the virus in both the first and second infection to see whether the two instances of the virus differ slightly.

A noticed released by the Bobov community in Boro Park about coronavirus precautions.

The gabbaim of the Bobov kehillah in Boro Park on Monday issued a warning that new cases of coronavirus are cropping up.

They said that people at risk should be careful not to be in places where social distancing is not possible. “At risk” is defined as anyone over the age 60, if they have underlying conditions, or don’t have antibodies.

Williamsburg Hatzolah told their members that they have also received reports that some people in the community have tested positive for coronavirus. They noted that they are monitoring the situation closely.

“We ask all members to make sure to wear PPE on every single call for the safety of the members and the safety of our community,” they request, and “whenever you are dispatched to a suspected Covid call or a confirmed Covid call to contact W-80 so we can keep track and take the appropriate steps.”