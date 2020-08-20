1,637 New Coronavirus Cases, 403 in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 5:34 am |

Magen David Adom medical workers perform COVID-19 tests at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus testing in the East Yerushalayim neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber, Tuesday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

1,637 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last day, the Health Ministry reported Thursday morning. The total number of confirmed diagnoses of coronavirus since the start of the outbreak in Israel is closing in on the 100,000 mark, and stands as 98,550.

403 patients are listed in serious condition, including 110 who are on ventilators.

The number of those who succumbed to the disease was up to 789 people.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported that dozens of fatalities in care homes for the elderly were missing from its data.

The ministry said it is looking into why the deaths of at least 53 people in care homes in July and August had not been recorded in the statistics on the pandemic.