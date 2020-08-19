Uptick of Coronavirus Cases in Boro Park

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1:48 pm |

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wears a protective mask at a recent town hall. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Borough Park has reported an increase of coronavirus cases this week.

In a press conference today, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced there were sixteen reported cases of coronavirus in Borough Park.

Many of the cases were linked to a wedding in a hall that had more people than legally allowed inside and celebrating. Consequentially, catering halls will be undergoing more inspections.

The city’s Test and Trace Corps will be searching for individuals who attended the wedding, in order to ensure they and those they were in contact with can be tested. De Blasio stressed that these cases were “an early warning sign,” and a reminder that attending large gatherings can still be dangerous.

He said he had been speaking to community leaders about the gravity of the situation, and community organizations will be working with city health officials to help those who have tested positive to have the resources they need, and a place to go if they need to isolate themselves from their families.