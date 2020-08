Monday, August 17, 2020 at 9:41 am |

Harav Chaim Dov Keller, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Telshe-Chicago. (Agudath Israel/Artech Media)

The Torah world was plunged into mourning with the petirah on Monday of Hagaon Harav Chaim Dov Keller, zt”l, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Telshe Chicago. He was 90 at his petirah.

The Rosh Yeshivah had been ill for several months, after contracting the coronavirus.

More details to follow.

Yehi zichro baruch.