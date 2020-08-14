New York City Museums Reopening August 24

NEW YORK -

Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:12 pm |

The shuttered Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in Manhattan. (Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

New York City museums and other indoor facilities will be permitted to reopen later this month on a limited basis, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

Cuomo said “museums, aquariums, other low-risk indoor cultural arts” can open August 24, with the ten-day interval allowing them to “get their protocols in place.”

The facilities may only admit 25% of the maximum occupancy, with pre-sold tickets timed for staggered entry and controlled traffic flow. Face coverings will be required.

Museums and other indoor attractions in the city had initially been scheduled to reopen with Phase 4 on July 20, but Cuomo nixed that, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, even as New York State and City continually improve.

Bowling alleys across the state will be allowed to reopen Monday at 50% occupancy, with every other lane closed, and with food and drinks brought to the lane by waiters, rather than having patrons congregate at the bar or restaurant.

Cuomo also said he would release protocols on Monday for the opening of gyms.

Of the 85,455 COVID-19 test results reported to New York State on Thursday, 727 were positive, including 367 in New York City. The 0.85% positivity rate represents the seventh consecutive day that the statewide figure was below 1%. There are currently 554 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 127 in ICU’s, 59 of whom are intubated.

