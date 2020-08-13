Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Scrawled on NYC Building

MANHATTAN -

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:13 pm |

Hateful anti-Semitic messages were discovered on a building on the Upper East Side, the New York Post reported. The building is home to the New York Professional Nurses Union, and the union’s Jewish executive director, Eileen Toback, reported the graffiti to the nearest police station’s hate crime unit.

“Hate crimes and hate speech diminish us all. It shouldn’t be tolerated or normalized,” Toback told The Post, after finding the inappropriate anti-Semitic message several feet from her office. “A crime against any one of us is a crime against all of us… The rise in hate crimes must be taken seriously, and the New York Professional Nurses Union will do all we can to support the police’s investigation in this matter,” she concluded.

Earlier this week, anti-Semitic slurs and inappropriate insults were found graffitied on Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright’s storefront office window.

In response to both incidents, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced he will direct New York State Police’s Hate Crime Task Force to investigate and catch the perpetrators. “The scourge of anti-Semitism has plagued our communities for far too long, and while such cowardly acts seek to sow fear and division, we will respond with collective strength declaring emphatically with one voice that there is no tolerance for hate in our state,” Governor Cuomo said in a statement released by his office.