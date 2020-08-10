Israel Launches Free Trade Agreement With Colombia

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in teleconference with Colombian President Ivan Duque (seen on screen at left) as they announce a free trade agreement. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Colombian President Ivan Duque in a joint videoconference on Monday, launched a free trade agreement between the two countries. Netanyahu also commended Duque for opening an innovation office in Yerushalayim

The two leaders declared the end of the ratification process for the free trade accord, with the third largest economy in Latin America. Signing the agreement will create opportunities for the Israeli economy in various fields including agriculture, technology and medicine.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said he will continue to work toward the goal of encouraging additional countries to open representations in the capital.