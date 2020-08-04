Large Blast in Beirut Port Area Shakes Lebanon’s Capital

(Reuters) -

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:10 pm |

A massive explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported on Tuesday.

Two security sources and witness said the blast occurred in the port area containing warehouses. The blast rippled through several areas of the capital, shattering windows and doors, and wounding people.

Many people were reportedly trapped under rubble, with dozens already being taken to hospitals in Beirut’s downtown.

Lebanese media are saying that the explosion was not a terrorist attack. LBCI Lebanon News said that a fire had broken out at the port, which subsequently detonated a stockpile of fireworks in a nearby warehouse.

Pro-Hezbollah network al-Mayadeen said: “According to preliminary information, the explosion at the port is not a terrorist attack.

Al-Mayadeen then said “the thing that exploded in the Beirut port now seems to have contained oil.”

However, the Daily Star, reported two explosions: one at the port and another near the former home of the late Lebanese president Rafik Hariri, who was killed 15 years ago in a Hezbollah-Iranian attack.