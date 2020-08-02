Family of Stanley Chera, Z”l, to Hold Fundraiser for Trump

NEW YORK -

The family of Stanley Chera, z”l, a friend of President Donald Trump’s who passed away from COVID-19, will hold a fundraiser next week for Trump’s reelection campaign.

The fundraiser will be held in Deal, N.J., next Sunday, to donors of at least $5,600 to the Trump-Pence reelection campaign. The invitation lists Republican National Committee and Trump campaign chairpersons as hosts, and states that the event will be held in Deal, with “additional details” to be “provided upon RSVP,” but Hamodia has learned that the event will be hosted by the Chera family.

A donation of $5,600 gets one ticket to the reception; donating or raising $35,000 gets a photo opportunity and two reception tickets; and those who donate $250,000 will get a photo opportunity, two tickets to the reception, and a ticket to a roundtable discussion.

Chera, a real-estate developer and founder of Crown Acquisitions, was a prominent member of the Syrian Jewish communities in Brooklyn and Deal, N.J., and a noted philanthropist. He passed away on April 11 from COVID-19, at the age of 77. Two days later, Trump, a long-time friend of Chera’s, tweeted, “My deepest sympathies go out to Frieda Chera and the family of the late, great, Stanley Chera, one of Manhattan’s most brilliant real estate minds. Stanley was charitable, kind, and a wonderful friend. He will be truly missed!”

Another Orthodox Jewish fundraiser, hosted at a hotel in Manhattan by Monsey philanthropist Lazer (Louis) Scheiner last November, netted more than $3.5 million for a Trump Super PAC.

