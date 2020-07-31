Israel Passes 500 Fatalities From Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5:08 am |

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab at Meuhedet Health Services branch in Rechovot, July 14. (Flash90)

Despite reports that Israel is gaining control of the second wave of the coronavirus, the number of people infected with the virus continues to rise.

As of Friday morning, Israel has surpassed 70,000 patients since the start of the pandemic and the country’s death toll has passed the 500 mark.

According to the Health Ministry’s Friday update, there were 1,785 people diagnosed with the coronavirus on Thursday and another 104 between midnight at 7 a.m.

The total number of people infected with the virus stands at 70,379, among them 26,080 active patients.

There were 321 patients in serious condition, including 99 who are on ventilators.

Another person passed away overnight, bringing the death toll to 503.

On Thursday, a report by researchers at the Hebrew University of Yerushalayim predicted that at least another 200 people will die of coronavirus within the next three weeks. At the same time, according to their model, Israel has “gained control” of the pandemic and has started to flatten the curve.

As of Friday morning, the Health Ministry was still reporting a number of cities with high levels of infection. These include: Bnei Brak, Beit Shemesh, Modi’in Illit, Elad, Qalansawe, Ein Mahil, Kfar Masaryk, Mevo Choron and Mitzpe Yericho.

Yerushalayim is no longer red zone, but an “orange” zone.