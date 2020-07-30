Ashdod Mother, Daughter in Serious Condition With Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:30 am |

Israeli firefighters wearing protective clothes disinfect Assuta hospital in Ashdod, on March 22, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Flash90)

An Ashdod mother and her teenage daughter have been hospitalized in a serious condition after contracting coronavirus, Assuta Ashdod Medical Center where the two are treated confirmed Thursday.

The mother and her 13-year-old daughter were initially taken to Assuta for a check-up, after exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus. The tests conducted in the hospital showed the two were indeed infected and they were hospitalized at the start of the week in mild condition.

Throughout the week, their symptoms continued to worsen, and now their condition is described as serious. Neither of them, however, are on ventilators. The hospital didn’t specify whether they suffer from any pre-existing health conditions.

The two patients are residents of Ashdod, a city which in recent weeks emerged as coronavirus hotspot, with several neighborhoods placed under lockdown.

The city currently has 849 active patients, with 362 of them contracting the disease over the past seven days.