1,968 New Cases, 99 on Ventilators

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:48 am |

Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, Monday. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

Figures from the Health Ministry released Thursday show that 1,968 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the last day.

There are now 32,756 active cases of the virus in Israel.

336 patients are listed in serious condition, of whom 99 are on ventilators.

Four more people died due to coronavirus-related complications in the last day, taking Israel’s death toll up to 497 people.

Yerushalayim still holds the title of the highest number of active patients, with 5,114 cases, followed by Bnei Brak with 2,557, Tel Aviv with 1,780 and Petach Tikva with 1,007.