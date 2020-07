(BoroPark24.com) -

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:54 am |

The scene of the fire, early Tuesday. (BoroPark24.com)

A large fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the Venetian Cafe in South Fallsburg, destroying the famous restaurant with a roof collapse and extensive fire and water damage.

Multiple fire departments from the area responded to the scene along with Catskills Hatzolah. No injuries were reported at the scene.

The fire at the dairy restaurant started at around 3:00 a.m.