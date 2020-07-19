BD’E – Rebbitzen Raichel Berenbaum, A”h

Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 9:55 am |

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Rebbitzen Raichel Berenbaum, a”h, the almanah of Harav Shmuel Berenbaum, zt”l, Rosh Yeshiva of Mirrer Yeshiva in Brooklyn, N.Y. Rebbitzen Berenbaum took ill two months ago and was hospitalized, and passed away on Shabbos while convalescing in Lakewood. She was 89 years old.

Rebbitzen Berenbaum was the daughter of Harav Avraham Kalmanowitz, zt”l, who served as Rav of Rakow in Europe, and later the Nasi and Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Mir. During WWII, he funneled the money that he raised to the yeshiva which was stationed in Shanghai, China, helping sustained them and maintain their learning at incredible levels throughout the war.

During her lifetime, Rebbitzen Berenbaum worked tirelessly in the office of the yeshiva as she supported her husband is his harbatzas Torah.

Rebbitzen Berenbaum is survived by ybl”c her illustrious brother Harav Yisrael Yitzchak Kalmanowitz, shlita of Bnei Brak and Rabbi Betzalel Kalmanowitz of Brooklyn; her sister Rebbitzen Meita Nelkenbaum (wife of Harav Avraham Yaakov, Magid Shiur in Mirrer Yeshiva); her sons Harav Osher (Rosh Yeshiva Mirrer Yeshiva), Harav Yisroel (Magid Shiur in Staten Island), Harav Avrohom (Rosh Chabura in BMG), Harav Chuny (Reish Mesivta in Lakewood), and Harav Meir Shimon (Rosh Yeshiva in Boro Park); and her daughters Rebbitzen Gittel Schepansky (wife of Harav Reuven, Magid Shiur in Mirrer Yeshiva), Rebbitzen Hany Kaminsky (wife of Harav Herschel, Magid Shiur Mirrer Yeshiva), and Rebbitzen Goldie Sorotzkin (wife of Harav Ely, Rosh Yeshiva of Springfield Yeshiva). Two of her illustrious sons, Harav Chaim Shlomo and Harav Leib, passed away in her lifetime.

The levayah will be held Sunday at the Mirrer Yeshiva on Ocean Parkway and Quentin Road. Kevurah will be in Eretz Yisrael in the beis olam in Sanhedria next to her husband and father, zichronam levrachah.

Tehi zichrah baruch.