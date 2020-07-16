Agudath Israel Continues National Blood Plasma Campaign With Drive in Fallsburg

(Agudath Israel) -

(Left to right) Rabbi Moshe Bender of Darchei Torah, Rabbi Sruly Perle, Abe Eisner, Rabbi Silber.

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in many states, Agudath Israel partnered with Refuah Health Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and the Town of Fallsburg to host another antibody blood plasma drive. The event took place on Sunday, July 12, in the Fallsburg Senior Center.

The drive is a continuation of efforts by Agudath Israel’s national and regional offices and partners throughout the country to help save lives through the administration of convalescent plasma to COVID-19 patients.

The initiative encourages those who had COVID-19 to donate their blood plasma, which carries healing antibodies, to those still suffering from the disease. This has proven to be one of the only effective treatments currently available to COVID-19 patients, and Orthodox Jewish donors have stepped up and donated to this cause in remarkable ways.

Avrohom Weinstock, Esq., Agudath Israel’s chief of staff, said, “Sunday’s event marks three months of dedication to this campaign by devoted community activists. Agudath Israel of America is proud to have played a role in creating the infrastructure and working with organizations and hospitals to launch this lifesaving initiative.

We all continue to daven that this pandemic soon subsides, but until then, we will continue our work on this important cause.”