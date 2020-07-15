BD’E; Reb Chaim Kraminer z’l

BROOKLYN -

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 5:08 pm |

Hamodia is saddened to inform of the passing of Reb Chaim Kraminer. The niftar was 68 years old.

Reb Chaim was the son of Reb Baruch Osher Anshil Kraminer z”l of Canada and the son- in- law of Reb Yitzchok Rubin z”l.

Reb Chaim z”l was born and raised in Montreal. He lived in Montreal after his wedding. He was very close to the Gerrer Rebbe – the Lev Simcha z”l and moved to Boro Park at the instruction of the Rebbe in order that his children should get a better chinuch.

Reb Chaim z”l owned a clothing store where he earned a parnassah to support his family and could be found with a sefer in his hand when not busy. He davened in the Gerrer Shtibel on 47th st. and 16th Ave whose mispallilim stood by him in his sickness. He was niftar in California where he had gone for treatment.

Even until his last days as he battled illness, Reb Chaim z”l was kovea itim l’Torah and maintained a strong kesher with the Pnei Menachem zy”a and ybl’c the Gerrer Rebbe shlita. All eight of Reb Chaim’s children are Gerrer chasidim.

Yehi zichro boruch