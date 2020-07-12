BD”E: Harav Meir Zilberstein, Zt”l, Rav of the Gerrer Community in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 6:40 am |

Harav Meir Zilberstein, zt”l.

Harav Meir Zilberstein, zt”l, Rav of the Gerrer community in Yerushalayim, was niftar on Shabbos, at the age of 85, after an illness.

Harav Zilberstein was born in 5695/1935, in Tel Aviv. His father was the noted Chassid Rav Ze’ev (Vove), zt”l, who was one of the leading Gerrer Chassidim in Tel Aviv, and one of the founders of the noted Hakishon Shtiebel in Tel Aviv.

Rav Vove established a home of Torah and Chassidus, with all his sons known in the Gerrer court as Rabbanim and Chassidim. His eldest son, Harav Shlomo, zt”l, served as Rav of the Gerrer community in Bnei Brak; his second son, Harav Chaim, zt”l, served as Rav in Tel Aviv; his third son, Harav Meir, served as Rabbi in Yerushalayim; Harav Avraham Zilberstein, zt”l, served as a Rosh Kollel in Haifa, and later in Ashdod; Harav Yisrael Gronem was one of the founders of the Dessler Shtiebel in Bnei Brak; and, yblch”t, Harav Yitzchak, a Ra”m in Yeshivas Sfas Emes in Yerushalayim.

Harav Meir was known as an outstanding talmid chacham who was well versed in all the virtues of the Torah.

He was very close with the Beis Yisrael, zy”a, and the Rebbe cultivated him to his greatness in Torah. It was said that Rav Meir learned Choshen Mishpat hundreds of times.

In 5744/1984 he was appointed Rav of the Gerrer beis medrash in Yerushalayim after the petirah of Harav Berel Sheinberg, zt”l.

He is survived by a family of talmidei chachamim and Chassidim: his eldest son, Harav Avraham Hanoch, the son-in-law of the Gerrer Rebbe, shlita; Harav Yitzchak Mordechai of Ashdod; and a daughter, Mrs. Irenstein.

His levayah was held Motzoei Shabbos on Har Hamenuchos.

Yehi zichro baruch.