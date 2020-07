NEW YORK (BOROPARK24) -

Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:56 pm |

We are saddened to inform of the petirah of the Aleksander Rebbetzin, the mother of the Aleksander Rebbe of Boro Park and almana of the previous rebbe, who passed away on Shabbos. She was 94

The levaya will take place at the Aleksander beis medrash 1517 56 st at 9:45 Sunday morning.