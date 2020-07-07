Coronavirus Has Infected Nearly 1 Out of 100 People in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (Orlando Sentinel/TNS) -

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 6:04 pm |

People wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, last month. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

Florida reported 6,336 new coronavirus cases Monday for a total of 206,447 and 47 new fatalities to bring the death toll to 3,778.

There have now been 213,794 positive results of coronavirus in Florida, according to the state Department of Health, which is nearly 1 in 100 people in the state.

Based on the 2019 estimated population of Florida from the U.S. Census of nearly 21.5 million, the 7,347 new positive cases of COVID-19 brought the state’s total close to that mark. Thousands would have already recovered from the infection, although the state DOH does not report that data. At the same time, the state has now given close to 2.3 million tests, which means it has given tests to the equivalent of more than 1 in 10 people in the state.

With 63 new reported deaths, the death toll for Florida residents rose to 3,841, which is close to 1 out of every 5,600 people, much lower than some of the harder hit states that endured deadlier outbreaks initially as coronavirus spread across the U.S. earlier this year. The state also has reported another 102 non-Florida resident deaths due to COVID-19 to date. To be clear, the 63 reported deaths in Tuesday’s update does not mean they all died on Monday. Deaths could have occurred as far back as two weeks before they are reported by the state.

To that end, reported deaths have been climbing in recent weeks.

The death toll had dropped for nearly two months with less than 300 deaths a week, but climbed back over with the 312 reported from Sunday-Sunday ending July 5. That’s the first marked rise since the week ending May 10, which saw the largest number of reported weekly deaths at 342.

The state’s actual deadliest day was May 4, with 59 fatalities, according to the Florida Department of Health, which maintains a graphic on its dashboard of deaths by day. Daily deaths there dipped down since mid-May but have recently picked up again. June 23 lists 51 deaths and June 22 has 50. Deaths are added as they are reported to the state, so sometimes it can take up to two weeks for data to be reflected on the graph.

Five of the deaths reported Tuesday were in Central Florida: A 58-year-old woman and 81-year-old man in Lake County; a 54-year-old man in Polk; an 89-year-old woman in Volusia; and an 88-year-old woman in Brevard County. These bring the regional death toll to 346.

Polk County still has the most coronavirus fatalities in Central Florida with 115, followed by 61 in Orange, 59 in Volusia, 29 in Osceola, 25 in Lake, 20 in Seminole, 20 in Brevard, and 17 in Sumter.

Central Florida now has 35,277 cases, up 1,179 from a day earlier. There are 361 new cases in Orange for a total of 14,768; 193 in Polk for 5,665; 92 in Seminole for 3,522; 147 in Volusia for 2,951; 122 in Osceola for 3,190; 114 in Brevard for 2,705; 108 in Lake for 1,998, and 42 in Sumter for 478.

South Florida, home to 29% of Florida’s population, accounts for about 43% of cases, with 91,291 total. That includes 3,201 new cases reported Tuesday among Miami-Dade (51,058), Broward (22,595), and Palm Beach (17,638) counties.

South Florida’s reported deaths on Tuesday rose by 30 for a total of 2,038, about 53% of the state’s total.

Statewide, the latest positivity rate made available by the Florida Department of Health, for Monday, was more than 16%.

To date, 16,425 people have been hospitalized, Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard shows, 380 more than a day earlier.

2,271,267 million people have been tested in Florida, with 35,330 more tests reported Tuesday compared with the previous day.

The rise in positive cases is mostly in younger Floridians, with the statewide median age of those with the infection consistently becoming younger as testing opened up to everyone in the state. Younger people are less likely to have serious complications from the virus, and may not even show symptoms, but an increase in cases means community spread is more likely, which causes a threat to those more susceptible to the deadly virus, including older Floridians and those with underlying health conditions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has encouraged continued social distancing, and to wear masks if social distancing indoors cannot be achieved. Certain counties in the state including those in South Florida and Orange and Seminole counties in Central Florida require masks to be worn at all public venues indoors.

The virus has infected over 11.6 million people and has killed over 539,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. In the U.S., over 2.9 million people have been infected and over 130,000 killed.

The U.S. has the most fatalities by far, followed by Brazil with over 65,000, the United Kingdom with over 44,000, Italy with over 34,000, Mexico with over 31,000, France with nearly 30,000, Spain with more than 28,000 and India with more than 20,000.

Within the U.S., New York has the most deaths, with over 32,000, followed by New Jersey, with over 15,000.

In April, the U.S. peaked at nearly 2,300 deaths in one day. Since then, although the death count keeps rising, the number of total weekly reported deaths due to COVID-19 has been declining, according to the Centers for Disease Control.