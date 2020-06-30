Tefillos Requested for Kuzmir Rebbe of Bnei Brak

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 6:02 am |

Tefillos were called for across the Jewish world on behalf of the Kuzmir Rebbe, shlita, of Bnei Brak, who was rushed to hospital late Monday night, after collapsing at his first granddaughter’s wedding in Bnei Brak.

The Rebbe lost consciousness toward the end of the wedding, during the mitzvah tantz, and was taken to the Tel Hashomer hospital in Tel Aviv in serious condition.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Pinchas Moshe ben Beila Rachel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.