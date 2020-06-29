Israel Accuses U.N. Rights Official of Politicizing Post

GENEVA (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Monday, June 29, 2020 at 12:20 pm |

Maalei Adumim, likely to remain under Israeli control in any annexation or peace agreement. (Reuters/Ilan Rosenberg)

Israel rejected the United Nations top human rights official Michelle Bachelet’s call on Monday to halt “illegal” plans to annex parts of Yehudah and Shomron.

“Annexation is illegal. Period,” Bachelet said in a statement. “I am deeply concerned that even the most minimalist form of annexation would lead to increased violence and loss of life, as walls are erected, security forces deployed and the two populations brought into closer proximity.”

The Israeli foreign ministry rejected Bachelet’s claim, widespread in the international community, that annexation would be “illegal,” and accused her of politicizing her post.

“This isn’t the first time that High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet has used her role to politicize the commission against Israel, while exhibiting a unilateral approach. Therefore, it’s not surprising that she decided today to join the Palestinian campaign against the American peace plan and to come out with declarations before any decision has been made on the matter,” ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said in a statement.

Haiat added that Israel long ago “lost faith in the ability of the commissioner to advance human rights in our region in a fair manner,” and cited the decision earlier this year to severe contact with Bachelet for publishing a list of companies that do business in Yehudah and Shomron.

