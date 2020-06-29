Coronavirus Cabinet Calls to Limit Gatherings; Tefillos – Up to 50 People

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, June 29, 2020 at 8:52 am |

Israeli police officers enforce the emergency regulations at the Machane Yehudah Market in Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Corona Cabinet has decided to limit gatherings as part of new restrictions to contain the coronavirus, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office after the meeting.

The ministers unanimously agreed on the following steps to limit gatherings and social gatherings:

Halls and cultural performances: up to 250 participants

Bris and funerals: up to 50 participants

Weddings: until 17 Tammuz (July 7), up to 250 participants. Even so, the public and hall owners are asked to try as much as possible to hold the weddings in open spaces. From 17 Tammuz until 10 Av (July 31), weddings may be held with up to 250 participants in an open space. In a closed hall, one may only host up to 50% occupancy of the hall, and no more than 100 participants.

Tefillos and other gatherings: up to 50 people.

Public-sector work: 30% should work from home (in accordance with arrangements to be determined by the Civil Service Commissioner)

These new restrictions come as the number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise, as well as the number of patients hospitalized in serious condition also rises. The number of patients in serious condition has increased by 18% overnight Sunday, health officials reported Monday.

The Health Ministry said the number of patients in serious condition stands at 46, among them 24 patients on ventilators, two more than Sunday evening.

Since midnight Sunday, 159 more people have tested positive for coronavirus and one patient succumbed to the disease. The total number of virus fatalities in Israel stands at 319.

Over the past three days, Yerushalayim recorded the biggest rise in virus cases with 100 new cases, followed by Ashdod with 74 and Bnei Brak with 60.