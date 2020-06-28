Report: Islamic Jihad Threatens Israel Over Annexation Plans

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:47 am |

A Palestinian boy wearing a Hamas headband attends a protest in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday against Israel’s plan to annex parts of Yehudah and Shomron. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa)

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad and its military wing, the al-Quds Brigades, won’t sit idly by in the fight against plans that seek to eradicate the Palestinian issue, sources affiliated with the Gaza-based terrorist organization told the Palestinian al-Quds daily over the weekend.

The same sources said that the Hamas terror group was completely coordinated with the other terrorist groups in Gaza over the response to Israel’s plan to apply sovereignty in parts of Yehudah and Shomron.

The IDF said that the Islamic Jihad was behind the rocket fire into southern Israel on Friday, shattering months of near-total calm. In response, Israeli aircraft attacked two Hamas military facilities.

The IDF said the airstrikes “will impede” Hamas’ future abilities.

“It is the right of the resistance to respond to any aggression against the Palestinian people and implementation of the annexation plan will be met with a harsh response,” an Islamic Jihad official said.

On Thursday, Hamas warned of violence if Israel proceeds with the sovereignty plans, saying such a move amounts to “a declaration of war.”

Meanwhile, other sources affiliated with armed Palestinian groups in Gaza told al-Quds that the various armed military wings in the Strip have prepared practical measures to counter any Israeli steps to apply sovereignty. The sources told the paper that the armed Palestinian factions have ordered their commanders on the ground to prepare military contingencies and that all armed units were ready to react.