Belgium Calls for Sanctions Against Israel If It Implements Annexation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 6:53 am |

The Belgian Federal Parliament in Brussels. (Oakenchips)

The Belgian Chamber of Representatives voted unanimously Friday to create a list of potential “counter-measures” that could be implemented should Israel go forward with its plans to annex parts of Yehudah and Shomron.

The vote passed 101-0, with 39 abstentions.

The proposed measures, which have yet to be published, will be “geared at responding in a proportional manner to any Israeli annexation of occupied Palestinian territory,” as per the resolution.

The measures also call for Belgium to push for resolutions against Israeli annexation in the U.N. Security Council, of which it is currently a member.

The chamber was originally scheduled to vote on the sanctions measure, as well as a second resolution to recognize Palestine as a state, on Thursday, but the vote was postponed to Friday over objections from some MPs.

On Friday, the resolution regarding Palestinian statehood was postponed once again amid last minute amendments.

Both resolutions were proposed by MPs from left-wing parties, including the Socialist Party and members of the French and Green parties.